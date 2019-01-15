Pennycuff, Ralph Jacob

Ralph Jacob “Jake” Pennycuff, age 22 of Denver, Colorado, and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 2, 2019. A funeral service was conducted Jan. 12 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Jake was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Albert Terwilliger, and cousins, Caitlyn and Jessica.

He is survived by: Parents – Roger and Tracy Pennycuff; Sisters – Amber Lynn (Cody) Carroll and Amanda (Dustin) Roberts; Maternal grandmother – Nancy Terwilliger; Paternal grandparents – Ralph and Jane Pennycuff; Niece and nephew – Ainsley Roberts and Reed Roberts; Several cousins.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the https://afsp.org/.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com