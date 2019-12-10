Perdue, Helen Hodges

Helen Hodges Perdue, age 87, died Dec. 5, 2019. Mrs. Perdue was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Bessie Ruth Dennison Hodges. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Perdue. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, William Bradley Barnes; sisters, Lucy Spraker, Jean Hill, Virginia Joyce and Geraldine Hodges; and brothers, Jasper “Buddy” Hodges, Leonard “JR” Hodges and Alvin L. Hodges.

She is survived by: Son – William Larry (Joyce) Perdue; Daughter – Evelyn P. (Butch) Barnes; Brothers – James “Jimmy” Hodges and Connie (Beth) Hodges; Sisters – Vivian Harris, Jackie George and twin sister, Hazel (Pete) Lawson; Grandchildren – Brent R. (Penny) Barnes and Jessica (Pete) Joseph; Three Great-grandchildren; Nieces and nephew – Ruthann Hodges, Michelle Brim and Jordan Brim and many more nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Dec. 9 at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory in Martinsville, Virginia, and interment followed at Roselawn Burial Park.

Local arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com