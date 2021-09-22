PERKINS, Melissa Leanne

Melissa Leanne Perkins, 47, Mt. Juliet, passed away Sept. 18.

Melissa worked for Metro Nashville Public Schools in Special Education for 25 years. She started as a paraprofessional then worked as an interpreter, life skills teacher, and taught the blind and visually impaired. She had a master’s degree in Special Education.

She had a strong passion for working with Special Needs children and it showed through her work. Melissa was hilarious and had a great sense of humor. She brought joy and laughter to many and was a great storyteller. She was an inspiring woman and mother, “she was a mom that made you want to be a better mom.” Her wonderful children were her top priority.

She is survived by her parents, Tommy and Pat Johnson; children, Christopher Johnson, Taryn Perkins, and Kaelin Perkins; siblings, Tim Johnson, Tosha (Mike) Haynes, Jeffrey (Janet) Johnson, James John-son, Josh Johnson and Amanda Johnson; nieces and nephews, Christian, Nikko, Kenzie, Abigail, Jor-dan, Turner, Jase, Shelbi, Kobe, Landon, Charlie Ann, and Eli; and great-nephew, Gunner.

The visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

