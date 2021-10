Bobby Wayne Perry, 80, Mt. Juliet passed away Aug. 31.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Perry; son, Albert Perry; and stepson, Phillip Tomlin (Shannon)

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.