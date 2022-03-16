PETTY, James Earl

James Earl Petty, 86, Madison, died March 11.

Earl was born in Dickson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce and retired in 1995 from Metro Fire Department with 28 years of service. Earl enjoyed square dancing and camping. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Petty; half-brother, William Keith Luther and step-son, James Brown, Jr.

He is survived by: Wife of 28 years Carole Borderieux Petty; Sons Billy Petty and Vincent Petty; Daughter Elsie Petty Curtiss; Step-daughters Becky Hagmaier and Debbi Talley; 13 Grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Lowell Amrine officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Earl to Judy King, Camp Phoenix Burn Camp for Children, PO Box 100262, Nashville, TN 37224.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.