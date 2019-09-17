Petty, Martha Jo

Martha Jo Petty, age 89 of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 14, 2019. Mrs. Petty was the daughter of the late John Lee and Josephine Erwin Smith. Mrs. Petty was also preceded in death by her son, Dan Petty, and her sisters, Adie Wood Martin and Inez Wilson Chapman.

She is survived by: Husband of 62 years – Joe E. Petty; Sons – Steve (Carol Stuart) Petty and Randy (Connie) Petty; Daughter-in-law – Elizabeth Petty; Brother – Russell (Joyce) Smith; Grandchildren – Jeremiah Petty, Rachel Petty, Sarah Petty, Jacob Petty, Chandler (Chris) Cole and Colton Petty.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com