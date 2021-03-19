PFEFFERLE, Wendy

Wendy Pfefferle, 51, Lebanon, passed away March 13.

Wendy was born and raised in Florida. She graduated from Armwood High School in 1987. After high school, she began working as a flight attendant for Delta. Wendy graduated from Hillsboro Community College with an Associates Degree in Business. On March 2, 1996, she married Mike Pfefferle and as of this year, they have been married 25 years. She was the proud mom of three wonderful children. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by mother, Janis Woodruff and uncle, Dwight Woodruff.

She is survived by: her husband of 25 years, Mike Pfefferle; children, Anthony Pfefferle, Brooke Pfefferle and Johnny Pfefferle; step-daughter, Erica Pfefferle; father, Gerald (Karen) Plount; sisters, Jennifer Silcox and Laurie Argott; and half-sister, Melissa Price.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20 at St. Frances Cabrini, 300 S. Tarver Ave, Lebanon at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 19 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.