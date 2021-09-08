PHARES, Ethel Venora Koester

Ethel Venora Koester Phares, 93, Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 26. Ethel was born in Pontiac, Mich. and was the daughter of the late, Earl Koester and Dorothy Johnson Koester. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul Phares and her sister, Elizabeth Rutter.

She is survived by: Children Carolyn Phares, Sharon Seibold, and Alan (Christine) Phares; Grandchildren Robert (Alicia) Robinson, II, Tommy (Nadine) Robinson and Lori (Shannon) Potts; Great-grandchildren – Maddie, Mia, Jaelyn, Cheyenne, Cameron and Teagan.

Graveside services will be conducted at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.