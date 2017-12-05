Phariss, Josephine Jackson, age 101, of Lebanon, TN, died December 3, 2017. Josephine was the daughter of the late John Oliver and Ellen Hammon Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Phariss; children, Danny Phariss and Betty Surato and seven siblings.
Josephine was most proud of her children and many grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. She loved her favorite hobby of making crafts, jewelry, keychains and dreamcatchers as gifts for her family and friends. Her smile was infectious, her laughter was full of joy, and her sense of humor and wit was unmatched. Her sweet spirit and memory will forever be in our hearts and the fingerprints she left on each of our lives is one of the greatest gifts of all and she will always be with us.
She is survived by: Children – Juanita Phariss, Angie Bradley, Donna (Larry) Compton, Arvenia Wilburn and Sam Phariss; 12 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren and 11 Great-great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be conducted 6 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bruce Grubbs officiating.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
