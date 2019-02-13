Phelps, Jeffery

Jeffery (Curly) Phelps, passed away Feb. 6, 2019. Family and friends will always remember his sense of humor, his artistic abilities and love for motorcycles. Many of his friends and family wear tattoos created by his hand.

Curly is preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Phelps III. He is survived by his mother, Linda Phelps, daughter Rhianna Phelps, brother Michael Tenpenny, sisters Shannon Yeatman and Casey Phelps, many nieces and nephews, and friends that he loved like family.

It was his wish to be cremated and although his family’s hearts are heavy with their loss, they will celebrate his life on his birthday, April 7, 2019. The location and time will be announced at a later date.