PHILLIPS, Patsy

Patsy Phillips passed away May 11. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, was Thursday, May 13, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon and was followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Grandsons served as Pallbearers. The family received friends until the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Patsy Sellars Phillips was born in Lebanon to Nelda Roberts and Reverend Walter Sellars. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of the Church of God. She is survived by husband of 49 years, Hayward Phillips, children Marilyn (Glenn) Porterfield, Carolyn (Mike) Rutledge, Tanya Dies, Duane Watson, and Scotty Eaton, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, siblings Evon Adkerson, Donna (Bobby) Thompson, Billy (Jan) Sellars, and Danny (Kathy) Sellars, sisters-in-law Barbara Sellars and Beverly Sellars, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by son Doyle Ray Watson, parents Reverend Walter and Nelda Sellars, brothers Eddie Sellars and Ronnie Sellars, and brother-in-law Sam Adkerson. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.