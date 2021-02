PHILLIPS, Stephen Mark

Stephen Mark Phillips, 65 of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away Jan. 23.

Steve was preceded in death by parents, George and Evelyn Phillips; and grandmother, Ethel Long Cooper.

He is survived by: his wife, Karen Phillips; children, Charisa Anderson, Miranda Hall, and Justin Phillips; sister, Jan Ferguson; stepfather, Bill MacEnulty; grandchildren, Brittney, Alicia, Selena, Jacob, Lucy, Taylor, LeighAnn, Ava, Hank and Daisy; and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 30 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.