PICKLE, Frances Harper “Polly”

Frances Harper Pickle, 93, Hermitage, died Jan. 14.

Polly was born in Nashville, and was the daughter of the late Ewing O. Harper and Elizabeth Tidwell Harper. She was a graduate of Central High School and a member of the “Chicks of 46”. Polly was a life-time member of Donelson Heights United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her hus-band of 68 years, Victor “Herb” Pickle and brothers, Ewing Harper, Jr., Robert Harper and James Har-per.

She is survived by: Children Ray (Debbie) Pickle, Scooter (Cathy) Pickle, Jimmy Pickle, Patti (Richard) Garton and Steve (Joyce) Pickle; Grandchildren Debbie, Tracy, V.H., Amber, Shannon, Emily, Taylor, Jason, Allison, Kristen and Jennifer; Numerous Great-grandchildren

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to D.C.A. Building fund, 300 Danyacrest Drive, Nashville, TN 37214.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.