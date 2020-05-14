Piercey, Karen Elizabeth

Karen Piercey passed away May 10, 2020, at age 58. The Graveside Service is 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Wilson County Memorial.

Mrs. Piercey is survived by son Michael Piercey; siblings Susie Angus, Bonnie Wasson, Billy Angus, and Jennifer (Doug) Walpus; brothers- and sisters-in-law Donna Blazic, Alex (Sherry) Piercey, Andra (Wayne) Broom and Susan Piercey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Gwynn Piercey, son Mitchell Piercey, brother-in-law Bill Piercey.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.