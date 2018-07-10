Pignone, Anthony Lawrence

Anthony Lawrence Pignone, age 72, passed away on July 7, 2018.
Funeral Services will be conducted on July 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by sons, Michael A. Pignone, Jeffrey J. Pignone; daughters, Kimberly A. Smith and Michelle M. (Monnin) Madison; grandchildren, Anthony T. Pignone, Julianna L. Pignone, Michael A. Pignone, Jr., Michah – Anne Pignone, Tiffany N. Meiers, Dustin Green, Jacob Green, Cameron Madison, Christopher Madison, and Brittany Madison; 6 great – grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife, Patricia L. Doyle Monnin Pignone.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
