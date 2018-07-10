News Ticker

Pignone, Anthony Lawrence

July 10, 2018 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Anthony Lawrence Pignone, age 72, passed away on July 7, 2018.

Funeral Services will be conducted on July 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by sons, Michael A. Pignone, Jeffrey J. Pignone; daughters, Kimberly A. Smith and Michelle M. (Monnin) Madison; grandchildren, Anthony T. Pignone, Julianna L. Pignone, Michael A. Pignone, Jr., Michah – Anne Pignone, Tiffany N. Meiers, Dustin Green, Jacob Green, Cameron Madison, Christopher Madison, and Brittany Madison; 6 great – grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife, Patricia L. Doyle Monnin Pignone.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.