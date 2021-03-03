PIGNONE, Jeffrey John

Jeffrey John Pignone, 42, Mt. Juliet passed away of Friday, Feb. 12. He was a 1997 graduate from Mt. Juliet High School. He is preceded in Death by his mother, Patricia Lou Monnin (2011) and his Father, Anthony (Tony) Lawrence Pignone, (2018). He is survived by his four children, Anthony Pignone, Julianna Pignone, Joey Pignone and Giovanni Pignone. He is also survived by four siblings, Kim Smith, Jim Monnin, Michelle Monnin Madison, and Michael Pignone. Jeft also left behind several nieces and nephews. Those that knew Jeffrey would say that he had the biggest heart and loved his children dearly.

“A Celebration of Life” for Jeffrey Pignone was Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. We thank Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet with Pastor Greg Locke officiating such a wonderful service.