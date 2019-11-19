Pinckley, Brenda Faye Tramel

Brenda Faye Tramel Pinckley passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at age 66. A funeral service was held Nov. 14 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment was held Nov. 15 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Mrs. Pinckley is survived by loving husband of 22 years, Andrew Clayton “AC” Pinckley; mother Ina Ruth Payne Tramel; children Christopher Pedigo, Brad (Wendy) Pinckley, Andrew “Drew” Pinckley, and Todd Pinckley; siblings JoAnn (Ronnie) Britton, and Terry Tramel; and grandchildren Hailee Pedigo, Shelby, Carrie, Sydney, Matthew, and Mandy Pinckley. She is preceded in death by father Charles Albert Tramel, brothers Charles Junior Tramel and Jerry Michael Tramel.

