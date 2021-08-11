PINKELTON, Michael Wayne

Michael Wayne Pinkelton, 72, Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 3.

Mike was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, Gerald Pinkelton and Betty Lane Pinkelton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Pinkelton.

He is survived by: Wife of 27 years, Teresa Pinkelton; Son, Justin (Melissa) Pinkelton; Step-daughter Amy (P.J.) Hunter; Grandchildren, Libby, Zoe, Gentry, Wyatt and Little Sophie Pinkelton and Noah and Sophia Hunter

A Celebration of Life service was Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Charles Ramsey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.