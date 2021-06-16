PIONKE, Joan Rizor

Joan Rizor Pionke, 64, Mt. Juliet, passed away Tuesday, June 8. Joan was born Nov. 1, 1956 in Murfreesboro and grew up in middle Tennessee. She met her husband, Mark, at a flag football game in front of Hermitage United Methodist Church. She loved to volunteer and help others. She was ac-tive in her church and local community. She was a career educator, who primarily taught kindergarten. She was an avid Nashville Predators fan. She touched many lives, especially those of her family. She was a proud “Granny” to McKenna, Ryder, and Hunter and spent many hours reading and playing with them.

Joan was preceded in death by her mother BeBe Rizor. She is survived by her father Lester Rizor; lov-ing husband Mark; children John and Stephen (Lauren); grandchildren McKenna, Ryder, and Hunter; siblings Karen Tidwell (Jim Pat), Sandra Sanders, David Rizor (Linda), Brenda Dye (John); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There was a Gathering of Family & Friends at Hermitage Funeral Home on Monday, June 14 from noon until 2 p.m. (service to follow). An additional Celebration of Life will be held at Hermitage United Methodist Church Saturday July 17, from noon until 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Joan’s memory to the American Cancer Society and the Vanderbilt Oncology Department.