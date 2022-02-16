PIRRONE, Salvatore Benedetto “Sal”

Salvatore Benedetto Pirrone, 50, Mt. Juliet, departed this life on Feb. 6. Sal was born in Brooklyn, NY. He attended Hermitage Church of the Nazarene. Sal was currently employed by Southwest Airlines. He was a former employee of Purity Dairies and Kroger Warehouse. Sal was an avid sports fan, espe-cially of the NY Giants and the Tennessee Vols. He was known to all as a hardworking man that was dedicated to his family and enjoyed nothing more than to watch his son Benny play baseball. Sal was preceded in death by his father, Benedetto Salvatore Pirrone.

He is survived by: WifeVikki Pirrone; Mother Rosa Pirrone; Son Benny Pirrone.

Funeral services were Friday, Feb. 11, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Michael Duke, Mike Spelta and Hunter Steinmetz officiating. Interment followed at Granville Cemetery in Granville. Pallbearers were Steve Lane, Scott Northcutt, Mike Spelta, Richard Roberts, Rocky Edwards, Eugene Duke and Tony Boyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Bare, Jack “Rodney” Cook and friends at Purity Dairies, Kroger Warehouse and Southwest Airlines.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 765 Nonaville Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation was Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.