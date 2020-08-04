Pirtle, Juanita Joyce

Juanita Joyce Pirtle, affectionately known as “JJ”, passed away July 29, 2020, at the age of 48. The family will hold a private service at a later date.

She is survived by husband, Donald Pirtle; children, Donna (Corey) Shrum, DJ Pirtle, and Daisy Pirtle; grandchildren, Sheyenne Shrum, Isabelle Shrum, and Octavia Shrum; mother, Patricia Wills; sister, Sharon (Rick) Hicks. She was preceded in death by father, James Kenneth Wills; sisters, Anna Boyd and Dee Dee Wills.

