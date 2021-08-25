Planning approves actions on three neighborhoods

The Planning Commission approved actions on three new subdivisions Thursday.

The first was Curd Road Subdivision, 208 lots on 88.88 acres. There will be 2.7 units per acre. Some of the amenities will include a pool/cabana, pocket park, trailhead and park trailhead. The neighborhood will also have a connection to Beckwith Road. The Planning Commission approved annexation because a portion of the property was in the county, plan of services, preliminary master development plan and a rezone.

The second subdivision was on Chandler Road. It is smaller with just 35 lots on 19.18 acres. The commission approved an annexation into the City, a plan of services and a master site development plan.

The last subdivision was Stonehaven, a 133-lot development off Mays Chapel Road. It lies on 105.27 acres. It is outside the city limits, but within the Urban Growth Boundary, so it falls under the City’s Subdivision Regulations. The preliminary plat was approved.

The commission also approved a land use amendment, preliminary master development plan and rezone for Velocity Motorcars at 100 NW Rutland Road. It is a by appointment only, fully enclosed auto dealership, repair and service center for high end luxury and exotic automobiles.

The commission denied a land use amendment to the U-Haul Self-Storage property. They were seeking a change to the piece of land on the corner of Grandview and Lebanon Road from Thoroughfare Commercial to Light Industrial.

“Personally, and professionally I just could not support a change to industrial on Lebanon Road,” said Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen.

The proposed use was for a multi-level, climate controlled pod self-service storage building.