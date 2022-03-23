Planning approves new church, neighborhood, commercial building

The Planning Commission approved a new church, a neighborhood and a commercial building in their meeting Thursday.

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved an annexation and plan of services for Shiloh Baptist Church on Pleasant Grove Road. The property is between Triple Crown Parkway and Central Pike. The church will be built in a short time by an organization out of Alabama. Chairman Luke Winchester said he is happy for growth of the church, which has been open for just three years, but he has concerns about the hill near the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Central Pike.

“Us up here, we have to say we just put 300 people, 500 people, 700 people off into a fairly dangerous intersection,” said Chairman Luke Winchester.

The improvement to the hill will be done next summer as a part of an apartment project coming to the area, but the church is scheduled to be done before then. The project was approved and will come back before the commission as it moves forward. In between that time, there will be some avenues explored on how to safely let people utilize that intersection until the problem is fixed next summer.

The Planning Commission also approved a new neighborhood just outside city limits on Benders Ferry Road. The neighborhood did not seek annexation into the city limits, but since it lies in the Urban Growth Boundary, it is subject to Mt. Juliet’s subdivision regulations. The subdivision is 210 single family lots on 160.96 acres, and there 1.3 home per acre. A preliminary plat was approved by the Commission.

The Planning Commission also approved a commercial building on Lebanon Road at the Curd Road intersection. The building will be a one-story, nearly 6,000 square foot building. It was previously approved in 2008, but it had expired.