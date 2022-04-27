Planning approves two projects along Golden Bear

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved two new developments along Golden Bear Gateway as that corridor continues to take shape.

The Planning Commission approved Project Jolene and Gateway Business Park which will bring the possibility of retail, restaurants, a hotel and office space along Golden Bear Gateway.

The Gateway Business Park is being developed by the owner of Mid Tenn Powersports located in Donelson. Their plan has the possibility of their location, a hotel and some commercial/restaurant. The property sits on the northeast side of the interstate exit and runs along the onramp.

Just up north on Golden Bear Gateway, Project Jolene was also approved. It has two warehouse buildings on the backside, and seven outparcels that will front the development and have only a commercial use. Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen thanked the applicant for including the commercial because there are numerous warehouse buildings in that area, but no place for the workers to go in the area on their breaks.

The Planning Commission denied a subdivision on Benders Ferry Road. The applicant was seeking a 210 lot single family residential subdivision at 771 Benders Ferry Road. The property sits outside the city limits, but it is in the Urban Growth Boundary, so it has to come before the Planning Commission. The applicant started the process with the City but ultimately chose not to be annexed into the city.

Commissioners voiced many concerns about the subdivision. Commissioner Scott Hefner was troubled that they did not want to be annexed into the City, as well as that it is going to be on a sewer step system. Since it is in the UGB there a possibility that the City would have to maintain that in the future. Also, it would be more homes for a short-staffed WEMA to service in case of an emergency.

“It’s a public safety concern, it’s a legitimate concern, I wouldn’t live there based on the conditions of what is going on at WEMA right now,” said Commissioner Scott Hefner.

Hefner said he knew that the subdivision probably checked all the boxes as far as the City’s subdivision regulations, but he still had concerns.

After much discussion, the Planning Commission denied the application by a 6-3 vote.

The Planning Commission also nominated and elected the same leadership for the upcoming year. Chairman Luke Winchester and Co-Chairman David Rast were re-elected for another year.