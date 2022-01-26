Planning commission approves items on bj’s

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved two items on the new BJ’s Wholesale Club planned for the Providence Central Development along I-40.

This was the first time that the Planning Commission had seen any items on the new business to Mt. Juliet. BJ’s Wholesale Club is similar to Costco or Sam’s Club, and will bring an over 100,000 square foot building, as well as a tire store and a six pump gas station.

The Planning Commission heard a Final Master Development Plan and Site Plan for the project. Access, traffic and cosmetic issues were discussed and the applicant agreed to work with staff on the concerns. A certificate of occupancy will not be issued until the improvements on Providence Parkway and Adams Lane are done. The Providence Parkway extension to Central Pike is expected to be done by the beginning of April.

Both items were approved unanimously by the Planning Commission.

“I’m excited, this is a great project for Mt. Juliet,” said Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is being aggressive with their construction timeline, shooting to be open by Jan. 2023.