Planning denies waiver requests

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission denied waiver requests Thursday for a new phase of Park Glen.

Canvas at Mt. Juliet is a rental home community planned for Park Glen. It was formerly known as Phases 7-9 of Park Glen, but was bought by Watermark Properties in 2021 to develop as single family rental homes. The phases were originally approved by Wilson County back in the 1980s, but the land was annexed into the city. The old approval doesn’t meet some of the requirements for the city now.

City Commissioner Ray Justice spoke in the citizen comments section and said that Watermark could have gone about things differently, but he said they have not listened to what the City wants so far.

“That’s the kind of neighbors they have been,” said Justice. “This is our city, not theirs.”

The items that gave pause to the commission had to do with the garages and driveways. The Commission has tried to restrict the number of front facing garages the last few years, but will allow them if they are setback 10 feet from the home and the garage has two doors separated by two-foot minimum brick or stone column.

Watermark sought to have garages and driveways to access arterial and collector streets like Park Glen Drive, which could see people backing up on a street that will be a cut through. They also wanted to use 18-foot wide garage doors in lieu of the 20-foot clear space required by code. They did not want to do the double doors separated by the column. They also wanted garage dimensions that didn’t meet the 440 square foot requirements. They also do not have their garages set back 10 feet from the front of the house.

All of those variances were denied by the Planning Commission, though two went through. They will allow secondary materials on the front of the home, less than the 100 percent brick or stone requested.

The Commission also approved a mixed-use development called Village at Pleasant Grove. The land is currently housing The Church at Pleasant Grove, and the property will be subdivided. There will be seven buildings that will include 275 apartments in three buildings, and retail, office and restaurant uses in four buildings.

The Planning Commission also approved action on two subdivisions, one on Benders Ferry Road and one on South Greenhill Road.