Planning hears concept for lake resort

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission Thursday heard a concept plan for a possible resort on Old Hickory Lake.

A concept plan for Kane Cove Resort was heard by the Planning Commission. The item was not a voting item, just a chance for the Planning Commission to hear and offer recommendations to the applicant. The project would be located at 3150 Nonaville Road, and is just under 20 acres. It could include 20 RV parking spaces, a corporate retreat center, pool, cottages and cabins, a boat dock, possible store and gift shop and a possible wedding venue.

Mt. Juliet Director of Public Works Andy Barlow had several updates on projects happening all over Mt. Juliet. The overpass bridge on Mt. Juliet Rd. is projected to be completed in late June. There will be a few weekend lane closures ahead as the close of this project approaches, but they are scheduled for weekends when traffic is not heavy.

“I think you are going to see the bells and whistles before the next meeting,” states Barlow. The completion of the monument, a miniature of the clock tower, were also discussed.

The Commission had a discussion item on the subdivision regulations for projects located outside the city limits but within the urban growth boundary. Items discussed were size of lots, sewer service, and other items pertaining to the developments. The item will be a voting item in a future meeting.