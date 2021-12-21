Planning seeking larger lots

Mt. Juliet Planning Commission moved the RS-15 zoning classification to High Density in their meeting Thursday.

RS-15 is a Single Family Residential zoning that has to be on a minimum of seven acres, and must have no more than 2.9 lots per acre. It was considered Medium Density which most of the available lots in Mt. Juliet currently are.

Recently, RS-15 developments have come into the city with lot sizes as little as 5500 square feet, and that prompted Vice Mayor Ray Justice to approach the Planning Commission about moving RS-15 to High Density fearing that the infrastructure on the north side of town, cannot keep up with the development.

“That is more typical in a High-Density environment,” said Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen about the smaller lot sizes.

Currently, there are no available High Density pieces of land in the City sitting vacant.

“I think the idea behind this is to have larger lots, right?” asked Planning Commissioner Darin Cunningham.

Cunningham, who works in real estate, said that the City of Brentwood has a minimum acre lot requirement, and he has watched it over time to see how it affects the market. He said he can understand how people might wonder how the change would affect their home values. He said he paid close attention to how that market reacted when Brentwood made the change.

“It was to my surprise that values went up,” said Cunningham.

The Land Use Map Amendment passed and will only affect projects going forward. All previously approved projects will not be affected.