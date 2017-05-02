Platz, Linda Lee Jaquays

News Ticker

Linda Lee Jaquays Platz, age 74, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died April 21, 2017.
Linda enjoyed crocheting and throwing the ball with Roxy and Anthony. She had a deep love for her family. Linda was the daughter of the late, Willis and Clara Caesar Jaquays.
She is survived by: Daughter – Debi (Mark) Brownell; Son – Al (Jennifer) Kozolowski; Brothers – Elmer (Debi) Jaquays and Junior (Delores) Jaquays; Grandchildren – Tony, Jessica, Brandon, Dallas, Casey, Devin, Alyx and D.J.; Nieces and nephews – Debbie, Dawn, Elmer, Bobby, John, Rahnda, Shay, Traci, Terri and Francine.
At Linda’s request, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
