Platz, Linda Lee Jaquays

Linda Lee Jaquays Platz, age 74, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died April 21, 2017.

Linda enjoyed crocheting and throwing the ball with Roxy and Anthony. She had a deep love for her family. Linda was the daughter of the late, Willis and Clara Caesar Jaquays.

She is survived by: Daughter – Debi (Mark) Brownell; Son – Al (Jennifer) Kozolowski; Brothers – Elmer (Debi) Jaquays and Junior (Delores) Jaquays; Grandchildren – Tony, Jessica, Brandon, Dallas, Casey, Devin, Alyx and D.J.; Nieces and nephews – Debbie, Dawn, Elmer, Bobby, John, Rahnda, Shay, Traci, Terri and Francine.

At Linda’s request, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.