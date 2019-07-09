News Ticker

Plumlee, Everett Jr.

July 9, 2019 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Mr. Everett Plumlee Jr. passed away on July 4, 2019. A funeral service was held July 8 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

He is survived by sons: Ronnie (Paulette) Plumlee and Ricky (Sandra) Plumlee; grandchildren: Stephanie (Jared) Perkins, Leslie Plumlee Sadler, Kevin (Amy) Plumlee, Donita Doak, Lynn (Christy) Swallow; brothers: John (Gladys) Plumlee and Dallas (Lillian) Plumlee; sister-in-law: Sammie Plumlee; 10 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and his faithful companion Lucky. He is preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Ernestine Hollis Plumlee, and brothers Edward Plumlee and Gene Plumlee.  Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.