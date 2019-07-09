Plumlee, Everett Jr.

Mr. Everett Plumlee Jr. passed away on July 4, 2019. A funeral service was held July 8 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

He is survived by sons: Ronnie (Paulette) Plumlee and Ricky (Sandra) Plumlee; grandchildren: Stephanie (Jared) Perkins, Leslie Plumlee Sadler, Kevin (Amy) Plumlee, Donita Doak, Lynn (Christy) Swallow; brothers: John (Gladys) Plumlee and Dallas (Lillian) Plumlee; sister-in-law: Sammie Plumlee; 10 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and his faithful companion Lucky. He is preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Ernestine Hollis Plumlee, and brothers Edward Plumlee and Gene Plumlee. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.