Pody officially named State Senator

On Jan. 4, the special election results for State Senate District 17 were certified by Governor Bill Haslam and Secretary of State Tre Hargett, making Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) the official State Senator to represent Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson Counties.
The special election took place Dec. 19, 2017.
“Receiving a certificate of election today was a great honor,” said Senator Pody. “I want to thank the people of Senate District 17 for giving the opportunity to represent them in Nashville.”
Pody took a seat among the state’s 33 state senators in the Capitol yesterday as lawmakers reconvened the 2018 session of the 110th General Assembly. He formerly served as a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, representing House District 46 for the past seven years.
“I am eager to get down to official business in the Senate next week as we craft legislation to address important issues such as opioid abuse, education and job creation, among other issues,” Pody concluded.
