Police apprehend assault suspect in Mt. Juliet

Police arrested a suspect who fled a scene in Hermitage on Friday, Jan. 31.

After a nearly 2.5-hour search, officers spotted and apprehended 25-year-old Matthew Rischbeck, who was a suspect in an aggravated assault incident at a Hermitage Home Depot.

As Rischbeck fled Home Depot, his vehicle became disabled on Lebanon Road near Devonshire Drive around 10:30 a.m. A witness spotted Rischbeck running into nearby woods as officers were responding to the scene, and they were able to provide officers with a detailed account and description.

Once Mt. Juliet officers realized that Rischbeck was fleeing a Metro-Nashville Police incident, a containment perimeter was established. Officers then coordinated with Metro-Nashville Police officers and Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies in the search for Rischbeck, which included a helicopter and K9 resources.

Around 1:15 p.m., Rischbeck was spotted running across Lebanon Road by a Mt. Juliet officer who then was able to direct other officers to his whereabouts.

Rischbeck surrendered and was taken into custody after an officer spotted him emerge from a wooded area onto Springmont Boulevard. Metro-Nashville Police officers took custody of Rischbeck.