Police apprehend robbery suspects

Relentless detectives and great partnerships with Metro-Nashville Police led to the quick apprehension of four suspects who were responsible for robbing a cell phone store last week.

An’via Blakely, 18

Around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, three masked suspects entered Sprint, at 600 S. Mt. Juliet Road, to rob and steal cell phones and cash. One of the suspects was armed, and all demanded new cell phones and cash from the safe.

Once the robbery was apparent, the department aggressively began to investigate it to find those responsible. Detectives worked with Metro-Nashville Police Department’s Juvenile Crime Task Force, and through collaborative efforts, the suspects were identified. Within four hours of the robbery, detectives had all four suspects in custody.



Further investigation revealed the suspects used a Kia Forte, stolen out of Nashville, for their transportation to Mt. Juliet. The 15-year-old involved was the gunman. No one was injured in the incident.

An adult, 18-year-old An’via Blakely of Nashville, was arrested along with three male juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17. All were charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping x 2, and Theft Over $10,000.