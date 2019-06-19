Police arrest man hiding in attic

Matthew Casto

Responding to a report from a neighbor about a suspicious person, officers discovered a man inside the attic of a home where he unlawfully entered.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, officers responded to the 200 block of Karen Drive in Mt. Juliet after a neighbor spotted a man who was not allowed to be at a home in the area. When officers arrived, they heard movement inside the house and waited on a homeowner to let them inside.

Matthew Casto, 18, was found hiding from officers under Christmas decorations in an attic space, and while resisting officers, a Taser was deployed.

Casto was previously charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass back on June 2, 2019, for unlawfully entering the same home. He appeared in court earlier Thursday on those charges.

Casto was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest.