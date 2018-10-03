Police arrest woman on Wilson County’s Most Wanted

Mt. Juliet Police arrested a woman on Wilson County’s Most Wanted last week.

Dara Charles, 32, was arrested at a local McDonalds Sept. 29 after officers received a tip. She was listed as Wilson County’s Most Wanted by the Sheriff’s Office in late August for multiple warrants.

“Her last known location was in Lebanon, but we had information that she frequented the Mt. Juliet area,” said Capt. Tyler Chandler. “This past Saturday, we received a time sensitive tip about her possible whereabouts, and officers were able to find her at the McDonalds on Lebanon Road.”

Charles had warrants for escape, criminal impersonation, forgery, theft, fraud, drug possession, failure to appear, and driving on a revoked driver’s license.