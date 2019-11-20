Police capture suspects who ran from traffic stop in Mt. Juliet

Three suspects were apprehended Tuesday after a morning traffic stop in Mt. Juliet led police on a chase.

Around 7 a.m. No. 19, Mt. Juliet Officer Wentzell stopped a car that was speeding down Lebanon Road. Capt. Tyler Chandler said the officer noticed the tag appeared altered.

Two adult males ran from the car toward Springmont Drive which is just outside of city limits.

When more units arrived at the scene, law enforcement from Mt. Juliet Police and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office began to search for the two suspects who ran.

An Nixle alert was sent out, notifying the public of the situation. Chandler said this allowed for residents to send in tips regarding the suspects, enabling officers to pinpoint where they were hiding.

One suspect was apprehended by a Sheriff’s deputy as he tried to hide under a shed. Cpl. Barth and K-9 Majlo tracked the third suspect’s trail and found him hiding under a shed. When he failed to come out after commands from police, Majlo pulled the suspect out. Police said the suspect was found to also have a handgun.

Chandler said that the suspects were ultimately apprehended with a lot of good teamwork, saying WCSO quickly responded to the area to assist in the search. All suspects were arrested and booked into Wilson County Jail.

The driver, identified as Lakwannda Hughes, age 25 of Hermitage, was charged with driving on a revoked license.

Chandler said the suspect apprehended by WCSO was Markist Jones, age 28 of Nashville, who was wanted out of Metro-Nashville on six warrants, one of which was a felony probation warrant. Jones was also charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and criminal impersonation stemming as a result of Tuesday’s incident.

The third suspect, who was apprehended by Majlo, was identified as Devonta Willis, age 22 of Nashville. He was transported to and released from a local hospital to receive treatment from Majlo’s bite. He was wanted out of Wilson County for failure to appear for a driving charge. Willis was also charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from Tuesday’s incident.