Police continue search for missing man

Detectives continue to search for the whereabouts of a 29-year-old missing man, and they hope someone out there could have information to help them in the investigation.

Dace Martinez has not been heard from since Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, and he was last known to be at his house on West Division Street in Mt. Juliet near the Davidson County line.

Martinez left his residence without his mobile phone, cash, or extra clothing, which is suspicious. It is unknown what Martinez was wearing when he left, but he is a Hispanic male, 6’1″ tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.

Since Martinez has been missing, detectives have done extensive searches of property near his home, have contacted many of his known acquaintances, and have even reviewed communication details on his mobile phone and online presence.

Since Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, there has been no trace of Martinez, which is extremely concerning. Detectives are hoping someone may know something about his disappearance. Any information about Martinez or his activities leading up to his disappearance would be very valuable to detectives.

If anyone has any information about the investigation into the disappearance of Dace Martinez, they are urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.