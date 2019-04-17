Police find remains of missing man

Police recently found the remains of a 29-year-old man who has been missing for nearly nine months.

Dace Martinez, reported missing on Aug. 25, 2018, was found deceased in Hermitage earlier this month. He was last known to be at his house on West Division Street in Mt. Juliet near the Davidson County line, and his skeletal remains were located in a wooded area just into Davidson County.

Since he was reported missing, detectives conducted extensive searches of property near his home with the help of specially trained dogs. In addition, detectives contacted all of Martinez’ known acquaintances and reviewed communication details on his mobile phone and online presence. There was no trace of Martinez until forensic analysis confirmed the identity of skeletal remains located in Hermitage.

Metro Nashville Police Department detectives found no signs of foul play at the scene of where the remains were found. The circumstances surrounding Martinez’ death remain under investigation by Metro Police.