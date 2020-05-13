Police investigating crash on Golden Bear Gateway

Detectives are actively investigating a crash after two vehicles exchanged gunfire on Saturday prior to entering Mt. Juliet.

Around 7:30 p.m. May 9, officers responded to the area of Golden Bear Gateway near Mt. Juliet High School after it was reported a yellow Chevrolet Camero crashed and rolled. Both occupants, who were adult males, were extricated from the car and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that gunfire was exchanged, before the crash, between an occupant or occupants of the Camero and an occupant or occupants of a gray Infiniti 4-door car. A citizen’s dash camera captured the Infiniti chasing the Camero before the crash. It is not clear yet if anyone was hit by gunfire.

Mt. Juliet police said that the gunfire and chase began in the Hermitage area before entering Mt. Juliet. As of Monday, both individuals injured in the crash are in stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicles driving in a reckless manner or any activity related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.