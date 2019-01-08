Police look for man who robbed Mt. Juliet bank

An unidentified man robbed US Bank on Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are looking for the man who they say passed a note to a bank employee, claimed he had a gun, and then demanded cash.

Once he received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the area on foot. After a comprehensive search, police could not locate him, believing he had a getaway vehicle nearby. No one was injured during the incident.

Detectives with Mt. Juliet’s Criminal Investigative Division and Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build in his 40s or 50s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a ball cap, black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the suspect also matches the description of a man who robbed banks in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Asheville, North Carolina, and that he is likely targeting banks along interstate corridors.

According to police, the last bank robbery in Mt. Juliet was in November 2015.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can contact Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/. The FBI’s Memphis Field Office can also be reached at (901) 747-4300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.