Police look for suspect who approached young girl

Detectives confirmed a suspicious interaction at a bus stop between a 10-year-old girl and an unknown adult man, who asked her to get into his car.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Hickory Station town homes, located near Main Street and West Division Street, an adult witness reported to police that a suspicious man was talking to a girl.

Further investigation revealed an unknown adult man pulled up to the 10-year-old girl and began a conversation while she sat on the curb. During that conversation, the girl was asked by the man many times to get into the car. When she became frightened, she ran away to a nearby friend.

An adult male, with no relation to the young girl, was walking his dog and saw the interaction, but he did not hear the conversation.

When the girl ran away from the suspicious man, he sped away on West Division Street toward North Mt. Juliet Road.

The suspect was described as an adult, heavyset black male with facial hair on his chin and facial scarring. He was wearing a black jacket and black ball cap over a black skull cap. He was driving a dirty, black 4-door car with tan seats, non-tinted windows, and described as being full of old newspapers, magazines, trash, and bags in the rear seat.

When this incident was reported, multiple officers flooded the area in hopes of finding the suspect, but the suspect was not located.

“We place the safety of our community’s children at the highest priority, and along our efforts to make the public aware of this suspicious incident, officers will continue to be on the lookout for the suspect. Extra patrols will also be conducted near school bus stop locations in our community,” said MJPD Captain Tyler Chandler. “While we do not know the man’s intentions, all indications lead us to believe that the interaction occurred. If this man had no-ill intentions, our hope is that he would contact us so we can put the community at ease.”

Parents are encouraged to have a conversation with their children to remind them about the dangers that strangers can pose to them.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org.