Police looking to identify multiple suspects

Detectives are hoping someone will recognize two people who fraudulently used stolen credit card information.
On Nov. 24, 2017, the victim noticed fraudulent activity on his credit card statement, and it was clear that the card information was fraudulently used at Kroger, at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, to buy items days earlier.
Detectives tracked when the credit card was used and were able to get surveillance video of a male and female suspect who made the purchase.
Police are also looking to identify an unknown man who stole a bottle of liquor from a local store, concealing the item in his pants and walking out without paying.
On Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 around 1:15 p.m., a white male adult stole a bottle of liquor from Vintage Wine & Spirits, at 15255 Lebanon Road. Surveillance video confirmed that the man took the bottle of liquor from the shelf, concealed the bottle in his pants, and walked away from the store.
Video surveillance captured the suspect in the act, and detectives are hoping someone will recognize him.
If anyone has a feeling that they possibly know the suspects responsible for either crime, or if they have any information about the crimes, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.
