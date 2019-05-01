Police seek credit card fraud suspect

Detectives are hoping someone will recognize a woman who fraudulently used someone’s identity to obtain a credit card.

On March 6, 2019, a female suspect went to Best Buy, at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, and opened a fraudulent credit card account to purchase a $2,100 Apple MacBook Pro.

If anyone has a feeling that they possibly know the suspect responsible for this crime, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.