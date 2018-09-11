Police still looking for missing Mt. Juliet man

Detectives are concerned about the whereabouts of a missing man, and police are hoping to find him safe.

Dace Martinez, 29, has not been heard from since Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, and is missing from the West Division Street area in Mt. Juliet near the Davison County line.

Martinez left his residence without his mobile phone, cash, or extra clothing, which is suspicious. It is unknown what Martinez was wearing when he left, but he is a Hispanic male, 6’1″ tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.

MJPD Captain Tyler Chandler said there have been no updates on Martinez’ disappearance, but detectives are continuing their investigation.

“It is our hope that we will find him safe, and we are urging anyone with information to give us a call,” said Chandler.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Dace Martinez, they are urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.