POLLOCK, Lavinia Langston

Lavinia Langston Pollock, 62, Mt. Juliet, died March 30.

Lavinia was a born in Mayfield, Ky. and was the daughter of the late, Paul and Lennie Short Langston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.

She is survived by: Husband of 48 years, Ben Pollock; Daughters, Jennifer Pollock (Jay) Osborne, Sabrina Spring and Kimberly Pollock; Siblings, Clayton Langston, Emmalene (David) Hayden, Emma (George) Hayden and Libby (Charlie) Shankle; grandchildren, Zach Pollock, Brianna Pollock, Ashley Roby, Carly Hummel, Casey Hummel, Hannah Spring, Allison Spring and Derrick Dobson; Great-grandchild, Kannan Isaiah Dobson; Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services was Friday, April 2 at Green Hill Church, 13251 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Dr. Daryl Crouch and Rickey Baxley officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers were Chris Hayden, Tim Hayden, Matt Hayden, Chuck Wiggins, Zach Pollock, Will Gibson, Alex Graves and Derrick Dobson. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Care Bears Sunday School Class at Green Hill Church.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Everyone’s Wilson. www.everyoneswilson.org

Visitation was at Green Hill Church on Thursday and Friday.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.