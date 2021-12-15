POMEROY, Anne

Anne Pomeroy, 83, Mt. Juliet passed away Dec. 10.

She was a wonderful woman who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruby Buckner; and husband, Jim Pomeroy. She is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Pomeroy and Randy (Leath Ann) Pomeroy; brother, Bill Buckner; grandchildren, Rachel (Eric Hendricks) Pomeroy, Wes (Libby) Pomeroy, Jamie (Joni Bonney) Pomeroy, and Alli (Joey) Wallace; great grandchildren, Delaney Hawkins, Ansley Hawkins, Connor Pomeroy, Claire Pomeroy; and special friend, Jim Dunlap.

The Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.