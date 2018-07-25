Pope named county election commissioner

State Representative Clark Boyd appointed John Pope on Friday to serve as Wilson County election commissioner. Pope is replacing Ann Calabria, who was removed by the Tennessee Election Commission on July 9.
According to its website, the mission of the Commission is to ensure the integrity of every vote cast in the county by administering election law and procedures equally and fairly by all, by providing the most efficient, accurate and secure election possible.
Pope, a native of Wilson County, is a 1996 graduate of the Labry School of Business at Cumberland University. He has more than 20 years of experience in the local banking industry, currently serving as Vice President at Southern Bank of Tennessee.
Additionally, he is actively involved in the Lebanon Youth baseball program and is also a strong supporter of the local education community.
“I am proud to appoint John Pope to serve on our local election commission,” said Rep. Boyd. “I have known John for many years. He is a man of integrity who is well respected within our community and all of Wilson County, and I know he will do a great job.”
“I am grateful to Representative Boyd for this appointment,” said Pope. “I look forward to the opportunity to support one of the most important processes that shapes our great state and nation by serving as our election commissioner.”
