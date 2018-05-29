Pope, Vernon Ray “Birdman”

Ray Pope passed away on May 29, 2018 at age 67. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from noon until 2 p.m. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Friday, June 1, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center in the name of Vernon Ray “Birdman” Pope.
He is survived by sons “Rooster” (Tammy) Pope, Jason Dwayne (April) Pope, and James Edward Pope, long-time companion Diane Bright, brother Don Pope, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by parents Vernon and Margie Lynch Pope.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.