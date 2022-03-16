PORCELLA, Georgia Ann

Georgia Ann Porcella, 82, Mt. Juliet passed away March 13.

Ms. Georgia’s most prized possession was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to eat lunch with them as well as eating out with other family members. In her spare time, she often fished with her best friends which was her favorite pastime. She was a problem solver and caretaker. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, going on cruises and dancing. Ms. Georgia will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by husband, Robert Porcella; parents, George and Amelia Browne; sister, Barbara Blaber; brother-in-law, Ronald Browne; and best friends, Doreen Giddings, Bunny Burke and Rose Ri-ley. She is survived by children, Robert Porcella, George (Milly) Porcella and Michele (John) Mondello; sister, Marilynn (Donald) Lewis; grandchildren, Christina (Michael) Manegold, Robert Porcella, George Robert Lee Porcella, Brandon Michael Porcella, Scot (Jessica) Reutzel, Amelia Gilbert, Kaylee Keeler, Dorothy Keeler and Ember Keeler; great-grandchildren, Michael Manegold, Aiden Reutzel, Samanth Reutzel, Hadley Gilbert, Cohen Gilbert and Luka Marrero; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 18 at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 10 a.m. with Father Emmanuel Dirichukwu officiating. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 17 from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.