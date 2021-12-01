PORTER, William Robert

William Robert (Bob) Porter, 86, Mt. Juliet passed away Nov. 29 in Murfreesboro.

He was a loving husband, a dedicated father, a proud grandfather, and a devout Christian.

Robert was born in Houston, Miss. to Gilbert Bertram and Maybelle Brown Porter on July 4, 1935. He was a proud veteran of the Korean war, serving in the Navy aboard the USS Essex. Early in his career, he worked for RCA, supporting the missile test project in Cape Canaveral, Fla. After moving to Tennes-see, he enjoyed a long career at DuPont in Old Hickory, retiring as a division engineer. After retire-ment, he worked at Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon as an environmental design engineer. He also worked as an independent engineer, supporting the design and operation of the Clear Fork Water Treatment Plant in East Tennessee.

Robert was a devoted member of Silver Springs Baptist Church for over 55 years, where he was called to serve as Deacon and numerous other roles. He was a strong supporter of church outreach and en-joyed the many Mission trips to help build churches and repair homes in storm damaged areas. He was also a long-time member of the Gideons International and a regular member of their jail ministry in Wilson County.

Robert was a habitual fixer of broken things and was an avid gardener. His vegetable garden was a source of pride and he enjoyed sharing its bounty with friends and neighbors. Tomatoes, which he loved to share and eat, were a specialty. He also enjoyed growing various hot peppers, which he never ate, sharing them in homemade hot sauce. For several years, he proudly entered the fruits of his labor in the Wilson County Fair, winning several blue ribbons.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Brand Porter; his son, Richard (Jackie) of Fredericksburg, Va.; and grandsons, Dylan and Casey. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert Paul Porter, and his siblings, Sarah Sherrill, Estelle Stott, and James Porter.

The Funeral Service will be held on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at Silver Springs Baptist Church with Brother Russ Stephens and Pastor Will Turner officiating. Visitation will be held at Silver Springs Baptist Church Dec. 3 from noon until time of service at 1pm. A private family only interment will follow the service.

The family kindly asks for masks to be required unless medical purposes prohibit you to wear one.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Silver Springers Senior Adult Ministry, ℅ Silver Spring Baptist Church, 9938 Lebanon Road, Mt Juliet, TN 37122, or to the Gideons International.